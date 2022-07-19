By Davies Iheamnachor

The trial of four suspects in the alleged murder of one Chidi Onwukwe before a Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has suffered another setback, following lack of counsel to defend three of the suspects in the matter.

Samuel Onwukwe (1st defendant), Andrew Otanye (2nd defendant), Samuel Emmason (3rd defendant), Promise George (4th defendant) and Blessed Onyekachi, are standing trial in charge sheet PHC/667/CR/2022, over their alleged involvement in the alleged killing of Chidi Onwukwe.

When the court resumed sitting on the matter, the first and 3rd defendants informed the court that they could not present legal representations, while the fourth was not in court.

The court also declined the move by Jane Okpamen, counsel for the second defendant, to stand in for all the suspects in the murder trial.

Essien Edet, the prosecutor, had notified the court that the prosecution had an amended charge against the suspects.

Edet applied to the court orally to substitute the initial charge filed on March 2, 2022, with the amended charge.

However, the trial judge, Justice Sylvester Popnen, granted an adjournment to allow the defendants to get legal representations.

The court also declined the withdrawal of the initial charge, at the point, pending when the defendants get their legal representatives.

The judge noted that the purpose was for the legal representations of all the parties to be acquainted with the process, and thereafter, a plea could be taken after the substitution.

The trial judge adjourned till July 28, 2022, and urged the suspects to be available in court on the adjourned date and get legal representation.