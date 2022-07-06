By James Ogunnaike

Ogun Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service, yesterday, denied a rumour making the rounds that one of the suspected killers of Sofiat Okeowo, a lady alleged to have been murdered for ritual purposes in Abeokuta, in January 2022, and remanded in its custody, is dead.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Victor Oyeleke, in a statement, stated that the three suspects in its custody are hale and hearty, adding that the report of death of one of them is untrue.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Ogun State Command, has been drawn to an online media and radio programme reports that one of the suspected killers of Sofiat Okeowo, a lady alleged to have been murdered for ritual purposes in Abeokuta, Ogun State, in January 2022, and remanded in the custody of Nigerian Correctional Service, Ogun State Command, is dead.

“The Nigerian Correctional Service Ogun State Command has deemed it necessary to refute the reports as it is not true.

“To set the records straight, the command wishes to state that three of the suspects presently in our custody are hale and hearty.

“Recall that four of them, Waris Oladeinde, Balogun Mustakeem, Abdulgafar Lukman and Majekodunmi Soliudeen were remanded in custody by a competent court of jurisdiction on 3rd February 2022. Waris Oladeinde was released by the court on 14th March 2022, while the other three are still remanded in custody by order of the court.

“While the command appreciates the efforts of the media groups, which called to verify the information, it admonished other media organisations to verify their information from official quarters before going to press.”