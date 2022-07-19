By Rosemary Iwunze

Cornerstone Insurance Plc gross premium income increased by 19 per cent to N20.9 billion in the financial year ended December 2021 from N17.5 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2020.

The company noted that the increase was as a result of its superior value proposition and increased patronage from all institutional and retail customers.

Accordingly, the company announced a dividend payment of five kobo per ordinary share of 50 kobo for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 which will be subject to shareholders’ approval at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) holding on 26th July 2022.

Speaking on the results, the Group Managing Director, Ganiyu Musa, stated that the company’s performance in 2021 was as a result of strict adherence to a well laid out long term growth strategy based on sound business principles and the core values of integrity, empathy, professionalism, innovation and team spirit.

He said: “As a team, the management and staff have continued to build a sustainable and profitable business on the platform of transparency, corporate governance, sound risk management practice and value creation for our customers. All these have culminated in the Company achieving a landmark result in its history, by earning Gross Premium Income in excess of N20 billion”.