By Gabriel Ewepu

Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, has called Nigerians criticizing the National Water Resources Bill before the National Assembly unpatriotic, saying they are misleading others.

Adamu said some Nigerians are deliberately misinforming others about the provisions of the Bill, thereby inciting them against the Bill.

According to him, critics of the Bill are people mining water without paying tax and licencing fees to the detriment of other Nigerians.

“Some do not want to read the Bill because they do not believe in the Buhari-led administration”, he told journalists last week.

Adamu added that the Bill was put together by Nigerian experts including those from the South.

According to him, the Bill is basically to improve water service delivery.

His words: “We will not stop talking about them because a certain segment of society that does not seem to appreciate and has taken it upon itself that this Bill is political when it should not, thereby causing misconception, and deliberately misleading Nigerians knowing full well that some people will not even bother to look at what is happening.

“They prefer to take issues from the headlines and just continue to harp on them.

“People take water for granted because they don’t accord it the priority it deserves, and also being elitist society, people tend to look at issues that have on them on what they do on day-to-day basis, maybe transportation and others.

“People ignorantly say what they don’t know about the Bill.

“We cannot keep quiet while the Nigerian citizenry is being fed false narratives about what we are trying to do.

“One of the ironies of this issue of the National Water Resources Bill that is very important is that there had always been a kind of accusation, maybe complaints, about the water sector; water service delivery is not there, and others.”

He explained that the Bill doesn’t have provisions to grab land or river banks for herders as propagated by a section of Nigerians because state governments retain power over land resources as contained in the Bill.

“People are talking about land grab and say throw away this Bill in what we call in local parlance ‘throwing the baby with the bath water’, Adamu argued.