…Averages 3,773MW at peak load

By Obas Esiedesa

Nine days into the contract driven electricity market begun by the Federal Government on July1, power supply through the national grid has averaged 3,773.72 Mega Watts at peak generation, short of the government’s target of 5,505MW.

The Federal Government had activated a partial Power Purchase Agreement, PPA, with generation companies, GenCos, for the supply of 5,505MW of electricity at peak generation and a base load of 4,893MW.

However, checks by Vanguard yesterday on data released by the National System Operator, NSO, a unit in the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, on the first nine days of July showed that the market generated over 4,000MW once, on Friday July 8 when 4,102.70MW was recorded.

For the base load, which is the minimum generation requirement, the market failed to meet the 4,893MW target in any of the days. Checks showed that the lowest base load generation of 2,998.8MW was recorded on Sunday July 3, while the highest base load, 3,614MW was generated on Friday July 7.

Data on hourly generation showed that as at 3pm yesterday 22 power plants were on the grid with combined generation of 3,704.20MW. Nigeria’s largest plant, Egbin Power topped the generation chart with 540MW followed by Azura-Edo 414MW and Shiroro Hydro 409MW.

The Head Corporate Communication, Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc, NBET, Henrietta Ighomrore had told Vanguard at the commencement of the policy that the agreement was good for the sector as now everyone has become aware of what is expected of each operator.

Ighomrore noted that with the deal, NERC has challenged each operator to perform at a certain level in line with the agreement.

“The whole process is to optimize the generation portfolio and ensure efficiency in the system. This ensures all participants within the value chain are committed to improving performance and meeting the target set. The Regulator has facilitated this process to assure sustained generation within the network”.