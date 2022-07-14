Bassey Ekaette

When we talk about “Risk”, we think of “danger”. Risk has become the norm in our society which means all organizations encounter danger either directly or indirectly and a lot of organizations have folded up for lack of control or management. Dr Ben Carson in his book ‘Take the Risk’ said, to get great reward in life, you have to master taking great and calculated risk”.

Nigerian Risk Summit and Awards is an annual event set up to encourage individuals and organizations, to celebrate those who have developed creative and innovative solutions to overcome the challenges facing their businesses and organizations. This year’s Nigerian Risk Leadership Summit and Awards took place at Civic Center, Victoria Island, Lagos on 7th July 2022 with the honor of prominent business tycoons and reputable organizations.

Conrad Clark’s Chief Executive, Mr. Joachim Adenusi, also known as ‘Oga Risk ‘ stated that the Awards seek to spotlight individuals, groups, and brands making life better for the ordinary Nigerian by developing creative and innovative solutions in overcoming the challenges facing businesses and organizations, as well as identifying opportunities in Nigeria.In his statement, Mr. Adenusi sees a great need to innovate technical means of managing risk in organizations, homes and society at large.

“Technological advancements can assist us in locating opportunities, reducing dangers, and achieving our common objectives and aspirations. The overall goal of this year’s theme is to provide tools and systems that would build a sustainable future for numerous businesses and our country over an extended period of time and beyond sentiments; systems that could complement human capabilities; provide techniques for everyone; and encourage organizations to recognize the value of having systems in place”

The 6th Nigeria Risk Leadership Summit and Awards was graced by The Summit Host H.E Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Kola Adesina, GMD Sahara Power Group, the Award Chair and Mrs. Chizor Malize, MD/CEO Financial Institutions, Training Centre (FITC) as the Summit Chair.

The finalists in the 6th Nigeria Risk Award 2022 were carefully selected by the judges who are full of integrity and transparency. The Categories of Award, the recipients and presenters of the Awards are;

Special recognition Category presented by Dr Bamidele and Yvonne Palm, Director, Risk Management & Compliance, Africa Reinsurance Corporation. Recipient- Hon. Kolade Alabi, Executive Chairman, Conference 57 Lagos State. Ably represented by the Vice chairman, Hon (Mrs) Adeola Zainot Kuponiyi.

Telecoms and Media Services Category presented by Mr Remi Ogunpitan- CEO, IBST Media; Winner- Daar Communications PLC.

Best Sustainable Development Initiative presented by Mrs Mobola Faloye, Mr. Oguche Agudah, CEO, Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria & Professor Efem N. Ubi, AG. Director of Research and Studies, NIIA; Winner- Halogen Group while Chris-Ejik Pharmaceuticals was highly commended by the judges. Manufacturing & Production Services Category presented by Mrs Mobola Faloye, Mr. Oguche Agudah, CEO, Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria & Professor Efem N. Ubi, AG. Director of Research and Studies, NIIA awarded CBI Innovations Ltd with a

Highly Commended certificate by the judges.

Mr MICHAEL UDEALOR, Mouka Ltd emerged the Risk Manager of the Year 2022, the Award was presented by Kola Adesina- MD/CEO, Sahara Power Group, Dr Bamidele Osinowo- Co- chair, Nigerian Risk Awards, Mrs Chizor Malize-MD, FITC Nigeria, Mr Joachim Adenusi- MD/CEO Conrad Clark & Convener- Nigerian Risk Summit & Awards and Engr Jamiu Badmos,

the former winner of Nigerian Risk Awards 2018.