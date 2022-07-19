By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat has called for the establishment of functional Boundary Committees in Local Government Areas across the country to curb the incessant cases of communal clashes.

The Deputy Governor made the call on Tuesday, in Alausa, Ikeja while receiving a delegation from the National Boundary Commission who was on advocacy visit to Lagos State.

Hamzat who stressed the importance of the National Boundary Commission said, creating such committees at the Local Government levels would aid easy identification of boundaries and go a long way in attending to communal issues before it degenerates into crisis.

According to him, “There is no need for communal clashes if all states and Local Government areas in the country know their boundaries and this could only be achieved with the kind assistance and support of the commission.”

He stressed the need for a functional pillar emplacement on interstate boundaries by the commission.

The Deputy Governor, noted the importance of demarcation and pillars for proper identification to stop communal clashes among states.

“If we do not do that there will be clashes. It is not decent for us as Nigerians to be fighting ourselves over boundary issues,” Hamzat said.

He also said that Lagos State Government will continue to work with and support the commission in achieving its set goals and objectives.

Earlier the Director-General, National Boundary Commission, Adamu Adaji, who was represented by the Director, Internal Boundaries, Mr. Nicholas Emowele, called on Lagos State Government to kindly direct and support the active participation of the State in the agency’s quest for speedy execution of the programme and projects involving the state.

He added that owing to the slow pace of progress on some of the boundaries, the Director-General also solicited the support of government to direct the active participation of the Lagos State team planned fieldwork of the pillar emplacement on the interstate boundary.