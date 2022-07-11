By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Coleman Cables and Wires have concluded plans to commission multi-billion pioneer Fibre-Optic Cable Factory on July 14 in Ogun State.

In a statement, Managing Director of Coleman, Mr. George Onafowokan, who announced the commissioning, said that the drive is to have a localized fibre optic manufacturer in Nigeria and particularly to provide jobs for thousands of people.

He said that prices of cables have remained competitive due to the localization of production in the country.

“This plant and the technical know-how are being done in collaboration with the largest fiber-optic producer in the world Corning Inc., who are the biggest and largest producers of fiber in the world.

“Furthermore, we are also exploring the opportunity to provide certain required accessories such as patch cords, splice closures, and pigtails, which we believe are necessary items to the value chain required for fiber cable users,” the company disclosed”, Onafowokan said.

Coleman Technical Industries Limited currently is the largest and fastest-growing indigenous wires and cables manufacturing company on Nigeria and West Africa coast, producing the highest quality wire and cable products that meet the required local and international standards with relevant certifications.

The dignitaries expected at the commissioning include: Ogun State Governor, Mr. Dapo Abiodun, Marybeth Leonard U.S.A Ambassador to Nigeria, Hon. Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantanmi, Minister of Industries, Trade, and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, Executive Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Umar Garba Danbatta, Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, among others.

The dignities are also expected to tour the factory after commissioning.