… Urges speedy presidential assent

A coalition of religious groups and Cvil Society Organizations (CSOs) have lauded the Muhammadu Buhari led federal government for being youth friendly and consistently making efforts towards building lasting legacies for Nigerian youths, citing the NYSC Trust Fund as the greatest of them all.

In a press release signed by the trio of Bishop Abel Kings (College of Bishops), Sheikh Shehu Auwal Musa (College of Imams) and Comrade Solomon Semaka (CSOs) respectively and made available to journalists at Top Rank Hotel Abuja on the 20th of July, 2022, the coalition hinted that the NYSC Trust Fund is one of few bills that has received the greatest support from all stakeholders, a pointer to its acceptability as can be seen in it’s speedy passage

“The NYSC Trust Fund is one of the few bills passed by the National Assembly that recieved the highest number of memoranda from the public in support of it’s passage. This mass appeal towards the bill points to the acceptablity of the trust fund chiefly because of the role the NYSC scheme has played in shaping the Nigerian economy and the lives of a average Nigerians amidst scarce resources. The Trust Fund therefore comes handy in consolidating funding lacuna in order to actualize the vision and mission of the scheme especially in the area of job creation and skill acquisition”, the statement noted.

Noble as this bill is, the Coalition noted with dismay the recent antics of those they described as enemies of Nigerian youths who have started spreading blatant falsehood in an apparent attempt to discredit the bill and subject Nigerian youths to perpetual unemployment and idleness. Stating further with the presidential assent, NYSC will be better positioned to deliver world class skill acquisition and entrepreneur centers across the country to fight unemployment and grow the economy.

“It has come to public knowledge that those who choose not to acknowledge the modest legacies this administration is leaving in the various sectors of Nigerian society, especially in the area of youth development have deemed it fit to attack and bring to disrepute, the impeccable image of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and by extension the Trust Fund, without which the scheme will be bankrupt and unable to meet its obligation to Nigerian youths in the nearest future owing to the increasing number of youths enrolling annually. It is our position that this scheme has benefited every Nigerian and family, therefore, anybody trying to tarnish the image of the scheme is out for mischief and must not be taken seriously”, the statement added.

The Coalition equally described as a bare faced assault, allegations linking Bridadier General Mohammed Fadah, the new Director General (DG) of NYSC with the Senate President and calling him a stooge planted to siphon funds meant for the scheme for political gains is highly unfortunate.

“The spurious allegations purportedly linking Brigadier General Mohammed Fadah, the current Director General of NYSC with Senate President and calling him a stooge is very unfortunate. This bare faced assault against the new DG can only be characterised as normal and expected given the commitment of the new DG to sustain the numerous policies already in place at NYSC. To further insinuate that funds acruable to the NYSC Trust Fund will end up in people’s pockets if the bill is assented by Mr. President is the most ridiculous anybody can make.

To dare make such unfounded claims against an institution that has operated for more than four decades without any verifiable financial scandal is very unfortunate”, the statement added.

The Coalition equally lauded the ingenuity of successive DGs who have made giant strides and managed prudently the limited resources available to them, making it possible to even make remittances to the federal government unlike what happens in other ministries and departments, adding that the scheme deserves every support and commendation as against the barrage of attacks from unscrupulous elements

“In recent times, the NYSC scheme has been remitting billions of naira to to federation account as proceeds from internally generated revenues and excess funds from the annual budget of the scheme. Trying to create a situation of mistrust in a bid to derail presidential assent to the NYSC Trust Fund bill will not work because. Nigerians are abreast with the facts. Any dissenting view at this point is a needless distraction worthy of attention”, the statement added.

While commending the National Assembly, CSOs and other stakeholders for keeping faith with the NYSC and carrying out due diligence towards the passage of the NYSC Trust Fund, the Coalition insisted that the bill is foolproof now with the right legal structures to ensure transparency and accountability.

“It is important to commend the National Assembly, Civil Society Organizations, Student bodies, all stakeholders and Nigerians for painstakingly carrying out due diligence on the NYSC Trust Fund and ensuring its speedy passage even as we await Presidential assent now. Let it be known that the legal framework for NYSC Trust Fund insulates it against corruption. Those spreading falsehood should take note.

“As the conscience of the nation and jointly with our religious leaders , we commend the NYSC management for their foresight and conviction to push through this very important bill. We also commend Mr. President for being youth-friendly and sensitive to the plight of Nigerians. We must therefore not relent in urging him to quickly give his assent to this very important bill so that youth unemployment will become a thing of the past in no distant time”, the statement concluded.