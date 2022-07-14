By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has said at least 5,000 trees will be planted across the 20 Local Government Areas, LGA, and 37 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, in the month of July, as part of measures to mitigate effect of climate change.

Speaking at the commemoration of the Year 2022 Lagos State Tree Planting Day, yesterday, held at the Dr. Abayomi Finnih Recreational Park, oregun, the Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamza, stated that tree planting will continue to play a starring role as the state government forge a 21st century architecture of environmental health that harmonizes natural resources with health and prosperity.

Hamzat added that planting trees was a way of expressing love for nature.

The event which was themed – ”In Harmony With Nature”, and organisef by the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency, LASPARK.

Hamzat, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Deputy Governor, Mrs Mobolaji Daba, noted that for over a decade the tradition of tree planting across the state has contributed immensely to building a greener and healthier environment and this year’s occasion is no different and should be seen as yet another way to express the state government’s love for nature and promote a balance in the economic, social and environmental needs of present and future generations.

Commenting on the theme, Hamzat stressed the need for man to protect the relationship with nature as “man’s gratitude to the diverse species of living creatures including trees tends to be forgotten in our busy lives.”

Speaking further, Hamzat noted that in spite of positive progress on policies, science and technology, the alarm related to the health of the planet “is ringing very loudly to announce that man must go into emergency mode adding that no city or country in the world is immune from the adverse effects of climate change.”

He added that one of the most important aspects of rearticulating human development is to be fair to nature and other living beings, noting that, “We cannot be developed unless our lives become reconnected and in balance, cooperation and harmony with nature.

”No city or country in the world is immune from the adverse effects of climate change – we are witnessing food and water insecurity, rising temperatures, weather extremes, natural disasters, economic disruption, conflict, terrorism and in our own dear state Lagos, floods from anthropogenic activities.

”Indeed, Tree Planting is now regarded as a lifelong investment that has a surprising potential to positively impact All 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

”We cannot be developed unless our lives become reconnected and in balance, cooperation and harmony with nature,” he said.

Hamzat said that with the Lagos State Climate Action Plan (2020–2025), the government was serious about incorporating climate-friendly initiatives into everything it does.

He said that there was growing awareness among the citizenry about the need to rethink the way they live and consume, as well as the roles that each could play to make a difference.

”While the government is expected to lead the process, success will depend on concerted efforts by all stakeholders.

”There is clearly no more time to waste if we want to restore hope for the present and future generations.

Also, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, said that July 14 of every year was observed as planting of trees state-wide.

Bello, who was represented by the Director, Ecology and Conservation, Mrs. Tolulope Adeyo, explained that the theme was influenced by the need for people to collectively take steps to build a sustainable relationship with the ecosystem.

He said that one of the simplest ways was to plant and nurture as many trees as possible, which was why the Tree Planting Day celebration would always remain significant in the history of the state.

According to him, apart from the planting activities, ”Our representatives at the local level have been mobilised and up to the task. To ensure a seamless planting exercise, free tree seedlings are being distributed to the local authorities, as well as interested individuals, private organisations and NGOs.

”It is projected that about 5000 trees will be planted throughout the month of July.

”Through our advocacy programmes, we will continue to enlighten the public that trees are a vital part of our ecosystem and an immense contributor to human life,” Bello said.