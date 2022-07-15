By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government plans to plant no fewer than 5,000 trees across the 20 local government areas, and 37 local council development areas this month, as part of measures to check effect of climate change.

Speaking at the commemoration of the Year 2022 Lagos State Tree Planting Day, yesterday, at the Dr. Abayomi Finnih Recreational Park, Oregun, the Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, stated that tree planting would continue to play a starring role as the state government forges a 21st Century architecture of environmental health that harmonizes natural resources with health and prosperity.