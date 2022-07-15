.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of 2023 Delta State governorship election, South-South leader and elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, yesterday, threw his weight behind the aspiration of Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta Central), saying as “my son, you will be governor next year.”

Clark spoke, yesterday, after a three-hour ceremony attended by top personalities from Delta State at his Asokoro residence in Abuja.

Clark restated his confidence in Senator Omo-Agege’s capacity to turn the fortunes of the state and its people around, after seeing the massive pace of infrastructural and human capital development being executed by Omo-Agege in his Delta Central senatorial district.

He advised him to spread such historically significant goodies to other parts of the state.

Clark, who insisted that he would vote for Omo-Agege against the opposing Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, though he was a once a member of PDP, said: “My son, you will be the governor (in 2023). Your father who is no longer with us will be proud and happy to see me, his brother, working to make his son our governor. Authority belongs to God and I want to pray for you.

“My vote is not because you are APC, but because you are the kind of governor I have been waiting for. A governor that will develop not only the whole of Delta, but Warri, which was the projected capital of Delta before it was changed. A governor that will not emerge by imposition. A governor that will serve the interests of the state and not of godfathers.”

In his remarks, Omo-Agege said that he, along with his running mate, Friday Osanebi, and members of their gubernatorial campaign team were starting their first round of formal consultations with a visit to Chief Clark, before they begin visits to various traditional rulers on Saturday.

Omo-Agege said his developmental impact through infrastructural projects, employment, humanitarian efforts and human capital development positively impacted every town and community in Delta Central, adding that he was seeking an opportunity to raise Delta State to a level where its development can become easily comparable with that of Lagos, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom and other leading states.

He lamented the deep deterioration of Warri City and infrastructural facilities across the state over the years, adding that great opportunities exist to boost tourism, road transport, education, employment and the internally-generated revenue profile of the oil-producing state.

According to a statement by Director, Communications and Media Strategy, Delta State Gubernatorial Campaign Council, Ima Niboro, Omo-Agege, said: “It is said that ‘by their fruits you shall know them’ but my achievements in Delta Central and beyond speak for themselves. Among others, we have done solar street lights, provision of transformers, e-libraries and numerous other projects and we have ensured the allocation of N600 million for the construction of students’ hostel accommodation in Ukwuani LGA of the state.”