Celebration as Chuka Ezeigbo, the second son of Engr. Nnamdi Ezeigbo, CEO/Founder, SLOT Systems Limited, and Chairman of the Ezeigbo SLOT Foundation graduates with a good result in Bsc Digital Marketing from the University of Portsmouth, UK.
Thanks for making us proud!
Celebration as Chuka Ezeigbo, the second son of Engr. Nnamdi Ezeigbo, CEO/Founder, SLOT Systems Limited, and Chairman of the Ezeigbo SLOT Foundation graduates with a good result in Bsc Digital Marketing from the University of Portsmouth, UK.