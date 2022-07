Chuba Ezeigbo, the son of Engr. Nnamdi Ezeigbo, CEO/Founder, SLOT Systems Limited, and Chairman of the Ezeigbo SLOT Foundation has bagged a Distinction in Robotics Engineering (MSc) from the Prestigious University of Sussex, UK.

Chuba also made a first class two years ago in his first degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering. He has made his parents very proud!