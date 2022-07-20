.

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe on Wednesday said a group of Chinese investors will establish 10,000 hectares of rice plantation under a trial agricultural project in the state.

Buni, in a statement by his Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, in Damaturu stated this when the group paid him a courtesy visit.

He expressed the readiness of his administration to partner the investors for agricultural development of the state.

“We are ready to partner you and we should immediately take advantage of the cropping season,” the governor said.

Buni said agriculture, being the major pre-occupation of the people of the state, would continue to enjoy priority attention.

He urged the people to take advantage of the investment to earn a living and improve agricultural production of the state.

In his remarks, Mr Yung Wang, the Leader of the group, said investing in the state’s agricultural potential would boost food security and contribute to economic growth.

He explained that the group would plant high-yielding and improved variety of rice in the state.

“The variety would produce five times the quantity of local rice produced on the same piece of land.

“We are transferring modern agricultural technology currently used in agricultural production in China,” Wang said.