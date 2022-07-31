.

Dayo Johnson, Akure

The purported installation of one Ademola Ifaniyi Olowoyiri, as the traditional ruler of Ode lrele, in lrele council area of Ondo state, despite pending court injuction has sparked off crisis in the community.

A ruling house, the Aribo family from the Orumbemekun ruling house of Ode-Irele, has described the exercise as illegal and an invitation to anarchy because the installation was not approved by the state government.

They maintained that the installation of Olowoyiri was purportedly carried out without the approval of the local government authorities, the state government and the stakeholders of the town.

In a petition to the state police commissioner,dated 29th July, 2022, the Orumbemekun ruling family, through its Counsel, Adefemi Adeuti & Co. and signed by Ademola Adeuti, alleged that Olowoyiri in connivance with some people from the town entered into the shrine and installation him as the Olofun of lrele on Tuesday 26th of July, 2022 in the middle of the night.

The ruling house has therefore asked the Commissioner of Police” to wade into the matter by stopping Olowoyiri from parading himself as the Olofun of lrele, to avoid the matter escalating to a full-blown crisis as the stool is not vacant.

The petition read: “We are solicitors to Prince Elijah Oloruntola Lebi of 10, Aribo Quarters, Ode-Irele, Ondo State. (Hereinafter refers to as our ’client on whose instruction and on behalf of the entire members of Aribo Family or Orumbemekun ruling house of Ode-Irele, we write.

“It is our brief that one Mr Ademola Ifaniyi Olowoyiri in connivance with some people forcefully entered Malokun Shrine, Ode-Irele and illegally installed himself as Olofun of lrele on Tuesday 26th of July, 2022 at an ugly hour of 3am.

“This singular act has created panic around the entire community as the people are now scampering or safety as a result of the mayhem and pandemonium created by the so called Mr Ademola Ifaniyi Olowoyiri with his army of thugs and some men in soldier uniforms”

The issue of kingship in Irele is before the court of appeal Akure division and both Irele local government and Ondo state government did not give approval to this illegal and unlawful installation.

“It is our knowledge of the law that it is only the ministry of local government and chieftaincy affairs in conjunction with the local government that can give directives regarding installation of a king and this is a completely different scenario”

“It is our further brief that many people that are jostling for this Irele kingship are patiently waiting for the outcome of the court of appeal judgment and subsequent legal approval from the state government for the installation of Olofun of Irele save for this man Ademola Ifaniyi Olowoyiri that is parading himself as the Olofun of lrele without government’s approval.

“Furthermore sir, by the provision of Chiefs Law of Ondo State 2006, any person who illegally installed himself as a king has committed a criminal offence punishable under the law with years of imprisonment and that is exactly what Ademola Ifaniyi Olowoyiri and his cohorts have committed and also caused a breach of public peace.

They added that “Based on the foregoing sir, our client is humbly calling upon you to intervene in this matter and launch a full scale investigation with a view to bringing Mr Ademola Ifaniyi Olowoyiri and his conspirators to book.

