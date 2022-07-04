Charles Nwokolo aka Young Dick Tiger, champion boxer, proud son of Nigeria, has announced the coming of his son, boxer Emeka Nwokolo aka LionHeart.

Young Dick Tiger represented Nigeria in 1983 at the Commonwealth Games and won Gold Medal and Best Boxer and in the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles.

He turned professional in 1986 and became African Champion as well as Commonwealth Champion. He moved to Los Angeles in 1986 to continue his pro career and finished with 31 wins and 20 KOs. He now has his own gym: Tiger Boxing Gym, where he trains boxers in Hollywood.

His son, Emeka was born in Edo state and represented his high school admirably in his 1st sport of football. In 2016 he moved to Los Angeles to live with his father and pursue pro soccer.

In 2020 he left soccer and became a boxer, taking his 1st pro fight only 12 months later in August of 2021.

His natural athleticism, soccer training and boxing genetics from his Champion father have allowed him to improve at such a rapid rate that in under 1 year he has already racked up a record of 6-0, all 6KOs.

Both Charles and Emeka want to promote boxing and help the youth of Nigeria. Emeka wishes to focus on his home state: Edo State. He wants to demonstrate an alternative to gang life, to encourage discipline and positivity.

Emeka Nwokolo will be fighting in Colombia on July 23 2022, for a professional title, the ABF Belt. The fight will be streamed live on Facebook.