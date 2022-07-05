The presidency of the Central African Republic (CAR) announced on Monday the official launch of Sango scheduled for July 3, in a worldwide presentation that stunned many followers of the event, whether from the Central African Republic or lovers of digital currencies in the world.

What is there to say about Sango project that hasn’t already been said?

The project Sango, and SangoCoin launch events have become the stuff of legend, this unique initiative announced by Central African President Faustin Archange Touadéra is a catalyst for the tokenization of the country’s vast natural resources and the most progressive economic initiative in Africa and elsewhere.

President Touadéra explained his general vision of the project, which aims to develop the country’s economy, attract foreign investors from all over the world and above all allow citizens to access modern and easy financial services that only need telephone and internet.

The wonderfully presented project demonstrated the government’s seriousness in developing the country’s economy and the government’s courage to take bold and creative decisions for a better life for its people.

The presentation was attended by well-known members of the world of cryptocurrency, Blockchain and Metaverse, as well as Ministers in the government of President Touadéra, who himself opened the ceremony. This “Sango Coin” and a “Crypto Island”, a platform allowing this virtual currency to become “the catalyst for the tokenization of the vast natural resources” of the Central African Republic, a revolutionary way for the country to profit from its resources, and the future of African countries that depend on European institutions, whether mining or banking institutions.

It is so telling that “Sango” is the most innovative, inventive, technologically sophisticated project by a country that the world has ever seen.

Despite the difficulties that the African country has endured over the last years, the Central African Republic has unwaveringly persevered with this new project, that will be an example for other African countries to follow and there are no signs that this is about to change.