By Gabriel Olawale

It was a delightful wedding experience for the family of popular Nigerian blogger and music PR executive, Kareem Oriyomi Abidemi widely known as Oba Wonder who recently obeyed the alter call.

Oba Wonder got traditionally married to his long time girlfriend, Amedu Rafat Aaliyah ”Queen Lee” in grandstyle on Thursday 30th June 2022 as the couples were joined with families and friends home and abroad at Akpekpe Secondary School, Auchi Benin City.

The traditional wedding witness lots of exciting moments of native actions as the couples stepped out in native attire to get joined together according to traditional rights.

Meanwhile, the white wedding which was hashtagged #AbiRaf2022 took place at Uyi Ground Event Center, Ihana road GRA, Benin City where friends and families of the couples converged to participate in the final lap of the wedding celebration.

Oba Wonder stormed the wedding reception fully black suited with his wife dressed in exquisite white designer wedding dress. The wedding reception featured exciting display of dance moves from the the couples and friends in celebration of their big day.

While taking to his instagram account to appreciate his fans, families and friends for turning up at the wedding, Oba Wonder described his marriage to Edo born wife, Rafat as God’s Plan. He wrote;

Thank you so much for traveling such a long distance to celebrate our marriage with us. We so appreciate your presence and feel so grateful to have you in our lives.

#AbiRaf2022 God’s Plan 💵

Oba Wonder is the CEO of popular Nigerian music blog, 247Ariya.com, he is currently the Chief PR Manager for Texas/Nigeria record label, Lahor Music. He has managed the career of lots of celebrity artistes in the music industry.