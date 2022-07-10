By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Campaign for Democracy, CD, South East Zone and the Human Rights Liberty Access and Peace Defenders Foundation, HURIDE, have condemned the assault on the founder and General Overseer of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry, Fegge, Onitsha, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly known as, Odumeje Ndaboski.

CD and HURIDE, in a joint statement issued on Sunday and signed by its South East Zone Chairman Dede Uzor A. Uzor, who also doubles as Executive Director of HURIDE, told Governor Chukwuma Soludo that ordering for the arrest of the security man that assaulted Prophet Ohanaemere is not enough, saying that Anambra people want to see the kind of punishment that will be meted to him, saying that many people have been going through such humiliation in the hands of vigilante operatives and other security men in the state without complaining because they intimidate them with guns.

Describing the action of the security man as crude, uncivilized and uncalled for, CD and HURIDE, said that the assault on Onitsha Church Prophet will be given another cleric by overzealous vigilante operatives and officials of other security agencies in the if inadequate and concealed punishment is given to the vigilante operative.

According to CD and HURIDE, the Anambra State Government Taskforce mandate was not to slap and beat people, let alone a man of God, and so that action by the vigilante operative was shameful and if not adequately punished, it will portrayed the new government of Anambra State as one that is working with lawless individuals and security operatives.

CD and HURIDE’s statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s directive for the punishment of the security operatives, (Vigilante operative) that assaulted a man of God, and the Founder and General Overseer of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry, Fegge, Onitsha, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly known as, Odumeje Ndaboski.”

While we commend the prompt response to the condemnable assault on Odumeje Ndaboski, by the state Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, we demand that the punishment to be meted to the vigilante operative and any other security man involved in the dastardly act to be made public to serve as a deterrent to other security operatives who go beyond their duties to assault and humiliate people in the state.

“It is not enough ordering for the punishment of the vigilante operative and other security agent involved in the dastardly and avoidable assault on the man of God, Anambra people want to see the kind of punishment that will be meted to him. Many people have been going through such humiliation in the hands of vigilante operatives and other security men in the state without complaining because they intimidate them with guns, this time this if the punishment of the vigilante operative and his accomplices are made visible to people, it will serve as a deterrent to other security operatives.”