By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Saint Michael, Raphael and Gabriel Catholic Church, The Archangel Parish has commissioned a multipurpose building to serve different purposes even as it confirmed scores into full membership of the church.

The ceremony took place during the church’s our mother of perpetual feast day celebration, confirmation of candidates and commissioning of multipurpose building with the theme: “Mary, Ark of the New Covenant”

Speaking at the occasion, Archbishop of Metropolitan See of Lagos, Alfred Martins, said that the structure would serve the church in various capacities, due to available hospital facilities and other facilities which would be of great benefit to the church especially parishioners.

Martins said: “The multipurpose hall would serve different purposes as a hall where the community can meet, a hospital facility is there, offices for the staff of the parish, it is a significant building that they have completed at this difficult time.”

In his remark, Parish Priest, Rev Father Achu, said that an ark is something that provides protection and safety, adding that the Ark of the Covenant in the Jewish and Christian tradition is presented as the most instrumental symbols of faith and the manifestation of God’s presence and superior power.

Also speaking, Vice Chairman, Parish Pastoral Council, Mr. Patrick Ndubuaku, advised the church to emulate the life and qualities of Holy Mary which include humility, submission, patience and others and live by it.

Ndubuaku who congratulated all those who received the sacrament of confirmation said: “Today is a great day in the life of our young ones as they receive the sacrament of confirmation which makes them soldiers of Christ and members of the church.

“The reception of the sacrament could not have come at a better time than now that the church battles with issues of moral decadence, quest for materialism, get rich quick syndrome amongst the youths is ravaging the society and attacking the church’s moral beliefs? My dear soldiers you have been equipped with the grace to combat these crisis, the future of the church is in your hands,” he said.