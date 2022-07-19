By David Royal

‘Women in politics’ struggle is no longer a thing of social media as many celebrities, especially women are now embracing the game.

This is as another popular Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma has joined the league of female entertainers such as Funke Akindele, and Tonto Dikeh vying for political offices in some parts of the country.

Caroline took to her social media handle late Monday to announce her emergence as the Deputy gubernatorial candidate for the African Action Congress AAC, in Akwa Ibom.

Recall that Funke Akindele, Tonto Dikeh were recently unveiled as running mates for governorship candidates under different parties.

While the governorship candidate of the PDP in Lagos State, Dr Abdulaziz Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor unveiled Funke as his running mate, Chief Ralph Nwosu, National Chairman, Action Democratic Congress (ADC) presented Tonto Dikeh as the party’s 2023 Rivers Deputy Governorship candidate.

However, Caroline Danjuma took to her social media page to announce this and her followers and fans have thrown their weight behind her.

Sharing a campaign poster on her Instagram page, she wrote: “To serve and to honor in loyalty and in truth to Akwa Ibom and Nigeria. So help me God….”

Over the years, the under-representation of women in Nigerian politics constitutes a serious democratic deficit, which undermines the legitimacy of the contemporary democratic ideal, hence the promotion of women in decision-making positions.