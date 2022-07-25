Splayed over jangly guitar strings and drums, Livy land weaves a tale of love, hurt and passion in her stunning sonic debut.

Unveiled by Captive Music as the first artiste signed under the label, the songbird presents

‘Temperature’, a searing appetizer of her unique blend of alternative Afropop. Produced by 18-year-old Brazilian producer, Babyciaga, the song is a repository of Livy Land’s promise – a soulful new voice set to be

Afrobeats’ newest darling.

Born Olivia Emeodi, Livy Land grew up with music. She was weaned off the songs of Mariah Carey, Solange and Kendrick Lamar while the works of Niniola, Adele and SZA influence her style. Livy Land also finds

inspiration in the effervescence of nature.

A lover of life, color and soul, Livy’s music tells

unique and relatable stories with an effortless musical economy that sets her apart.

Giving an insight into her debut single ‘Temperature’, Livy says; “This song expresses the pains of people in abusive relationships. People who are hurt and in pain and are wondering if it’s time to let go”.