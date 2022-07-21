.

By Tunde Oso

Convener of Capital Market Round-table and Ekitipanupo Forum, Chief Oluseye Adetunmbi will tomorrow July 21, 1962 , mark his 60th birthday at Anglican Church in Kent, England by presenting to the public his new pictorial book on premium and heritage schools in Nigeria from 1885 to the 21st century.

In a statement sent to Vanguard by the serial author of integrated purpose-driven books, Adetunmbi, who was born on July 21, 1962 at Ifaki-Ekiti, will be joined by family, friends and associates.

Adetunmbi is a prolific writer, who has over 120 published articles on a wide range of subjects, not limited to the financial market, development economics, politics, biographies, lateral thinking, ethics, culture and tradition. As at 2021, he has over ten book titles to his credit. He established Mindscope Africa as a publishing company in 2012 towards building an economy and business around his passion.

A Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers and he started his working career in the capital market in 1990 as a Corporate Finance Executive after his MBA programme and established Value Investing Limited in 2008 as the Chief Responsibility Officer.