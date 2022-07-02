By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

Embittered by the recent news alleging the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) has declared Muhammad Sani Abacha as the recognized governorship candidate under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Sadiq Wali faction of the party in Kano state has called on INEC to desist from heating up the polity.

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in Kano Prof Riskuwa Shehu has last week told newsmen that the commission only recognises the primaries conducted under its supervision.

In a statement issued by the Chairman Media Committee, Wali Campaign Organization, Malam Shehu Kura, the Wali faction has drawn the attention of INEC to the fact that it is only an observer at the primary elections and according to the Constitution and Electoral Act of 2022 it has no power, authority, precedence or role in the nomination process of any political party.

Read Also:

INEC keen on CTC, CVR registrations in Kebbi

INEC: Kano witnesses upsurge as PVC registration continues

2023: Okowa’s emergence, sheer disregard for processes, PDP must learn from mistakes in Ekiti — Jang

It added that it is only the party that has the absolute power of planning and conducting any nomination primaries and should stop trying to usurp the party’s powers in that regard.

The statement also sighted a National Commissioner’s statement in person of Muhammad Haruna from Nigeria state declaring that INEC is only an observer in the primaries and has no role in nomination process of a party candidate.

It further declarer that Aminu Wali is the PDP nominated candidate for governorship in Kano state adding that Dr Yusuf Bello Danbatta has since been screened by a national committee of the party as his running mate.

Vanguard News Nigeria