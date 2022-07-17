CANCER: Sanwo-Olu's wife identifies reasons for increasing cases

By Gabriel Olawale

Wife of Lagos State governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has attributed the upward trends of cancer indices in Nigeria to late presentation, low access to treatment and poor treatment outcomes.



She said this during the unveiling of One Million Individuals Fight Against Cancer, OMIFAC, which is an initiative of St. Cyril Cancer Treatment Foundation.



OMIFAC is a fundraising initiative of having one million individuals give a thousand naira monthly for 12 months to build a comprehensive cancer treatment centre in Nigeria where patients will have access to world-class diagnosis and treatment.



Sanwo-Olu said cancer is a killer disease and terminator of precious lives, which has assumed the status of a major source of morbidity and mortality globally.



While the developed countries are moving ahead with great efforts to ensure that cancer does not continue to serve as the major source of death in developing countries like Nigeria.

According to the World Health Organization, cancer survival rates in developed countries are said to be over 80 percent compared to a paltry 20 percent or less survival rates in African countries, with alarming projections that cancer fatalities in this part of the world will increase exponentially over the next 20 years, outstripping the global average of 30 percent.



Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Medical Director, Ebute Metta Comprehensive Health Centre, Lagos, Dr. Juliana Olunuga, pleaded for all hands to be on deck to fight cancer.



She said:”All hands must be on deck to raise the bar of awareness and treatment outcomes on this killer disease in Nigeria so that it does not continue to inflict further enervating havoc on the critical mass of our bulging population”.



“With over 200 million population and still counting, Nigeria must do everything possible to increase the number of functional radiotherapy centres to meet up with the recommendation of the International Atomic Energy Management Agency of 200 radiotherapy centres if we must increase the cancer survival rates in our country.”



Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, represented by Dr. Ore Finnih, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Health, commended St. Cyril Cancer Treatment Foundation for the OMIFAC initiative.



It is a fantastic initiative. Even the vision of a massive cancer centre is an audacious one.

”It is good that they were able to break it down to the point that individuals will be able to contribute towards this vision with N1000 regularly. It will also save lives. It makes treatment more accessible to people who may need care for cancer, ”Abayomi stated.



Meanwhile, Mojisola Animashaun, Founder and Executive Director of St. Cyril Cancer Treatment Foundation, who is a Radiation Therapist noted that the NGO was the first to midwife a comprehensive cancer treatment initiative through community funding.