… as St. Cyril Cancer Treatment Foundation calls for public support to build comprehensive centre

By Gabriel Olawale

Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has attributed upward trends of cancer indices in Nigeria to late presentation, low access to treatment and poor treatment outcomes.



She said this during the unveiling of One Million Individuals Fight Against Cancer, otherwise known as OMIFAC, which is an initiative of St. Cyril Cancer Treatment Foundation.



OMIFAC is a fundraising initiative of having one million individuals give a thousand naira (N1000) monthly for 12 months in order to build a comprehensive cancer treatment centre in Nigeria where patients will have access to world class diagnosis and treatment services.

Sanwo-Olu said that cancer is a killer disease and terminator of precious lives which has assumed the status of a major source of morbidity and mortality globally.



While the developed countries are moving ahead with great efforts to ensure that cancer does not continue to serve as the major source of deaths, developing countries such as ours, are still struggling to level up, with grim consequences.



According to the World Health Organization, cancer survival rates in developed countries are said to be over 80 percent compared to a paltry 20 percent or less survival rates in African countries, with alarming projections that cancer fatalities in this part of the world will increase exponentially over the next 20 years, outstripping the global average of 30 percent, Sanwo-Olu stated.



Sanwo-Olu who was represented by the Medical Director, Ebute Metta Comprehensive Health Centre, Lagos, Dr. Juliana Olunuga pleaded for all hands to be on deck to fight cancer to its knees in Nigeria.



All hands must truly and really be on deck to raise the bar of awareness and treatment outcomes on this killer disease in Nigeria so that it does not continue to inflict further enervating havoc on the critical mass of our bulging population.”



Sanwo-Olu further stated: With over 200 million populations and still counting, Nigeria must do everything possible to increase the number of functional radiotherapy centres to meet up with the recommendation of the International Atomic Energy Management Agency of 200 radiotherapy centres if we must increase the cancer survival rates in our country.

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, represented by Dr. Ore Finnih, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Health, commended St. Cyril Cancer Treatment Foundation for the OMIFAC initiative.



It is a fantastic initiative. The fact that the financial aspect is approachable and affordable to most people to be able to contribute towards this. Even the vision of a massive cancer centre is an audacious one.



It is a great one that they were able to break it down to the point that individuals will be able to contribute towards this vision with a N1000 regularly. It will also save lives, it makes treatment more accessible to people who may need care for cancer, Abayomi stated.



Meanwhile, Mojisola Animashaun, Founder and Executive Director of St. Cyril Cancer Treatment Foundation, who is a Radiation Therapist noted that the NGO was the first NGO to midwife a comprehensive cancer treatment initiative through community funding.



“We are doing an August and laudable thing at St. Cyril, it is all inspiring and impressive. From day one at St. Cyril our mission is to ensure that everyone with cancer in Nigeria can be treated. Now we have to take that first step when you think of it in its entirety, it is a very daunting task,” stated Animashaun