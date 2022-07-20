Alleged Bishops who attended the unveiling of APC’s VP Shettima

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo



The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna state chapter, has distanced itself from the Bishops who were at the official unveiling of former Governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima as the running mate of the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress(APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Rev. John Joseph Hayab, the Kaduna state CAN Chairman,said in an interview that Christians in the country would not lose sleep following the Tinubu/Shettima presidential candidate in next year’s presidential election.

According to Rev. Hayab, who is also the CAN chairman of 19 Northern states and FCT, “the people we saw at the unveiling of Shettima as the presidential running mate to Bola Tinubu paraded as Bishops are people who did not have enough time to learn how to wear Bishop’s garments.Take a closer look at their photo and you will see another Nollywood movie.”

“CAN wonders why the desperation of the All Progressive Congress , firstly, there was a story claiming to have come from the Chairman of CAN Borno state identifying with Kashim Shettima, only for the story to be refuted by the same source.”

” Christians in the country remain focused in conducting themselves in accordance with the laid down constitution of the country by casting their votes to credible candidates in the 2023 general elections.”

“There was another lie that Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate were on their way to meet CAN president one night,”

“A meeting that was not true and was on a night that the CAN president was in Alabama USA attending Baptist World Alliance Conference which he is the Vice President,” he said.

“It was alleged that the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate met with Papa Adeboye, which the RCCG later refuted, saying that there is nothing in it but an act of desperation story that they met Papa Adeboye.”

“If Christians are not important why the desperation? The All Progressive Congress presidential candidate is free to hire machanics and other artisans and sew clerical garments for them.It is an effort that will not change the need for fairness and justice that CAN is calling for.”

“CAN appreciates that we are in a democracy, no need to do funny and dubious things just to prove a point because it will at the end bounce back.”

“Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s team should simply do what is right and stop the drama. Because of desperation, the newly robed Bishops took the shine of the occasion more than the candidate that was unveiled.what an irony.”

“Nigerians should they vote credible candidates in the 2023 general elections, that it is the only way the country could be restored and take its place in the comity of nations,” he said .