In efforts to make Naija Diaspora Magazine globally accepted, Samuel Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua, Governor of Litoral Region, Cameroon has hosted a team from Nigerian owned Diaspora Magazine led by the publisher Ismael Adegbola at his office in Douala recently.

The Governor who resumed office of Litoral since 2015 following his wealthy of experience in the East region, was encouraged and happy to host Naija Diaspora Magazine over it’s commendable publication and promotion of Cameroon’s economy in the recent time.

Naija Diaspora Magazine is one of the most reliable magazine reporting a well balance analysis, features and exclusives to close the bridging gap between home and away. The magazine recently featured United Bank for Africa chairman Tony Elumelu over his populous gift of talents to empower young Africans.

Gov.Diboua encouraged the team of Naija Diaspora Magazine to be more professional and pushed more for hardwork to remain reliable source of publication in Africa.

The Litoral Governor also spoke extensively about the good behaviours of Nigeria community in Cameroon as well as the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Cameroon.

The publisher of Naija Diaspora Magazine, Ismael Adegbola who has enjoyed the recommendation of several Nigeria envoys across Africa said he’s delighted by the world of encouragement from the Cameroon Governor and promised to keep the good work going in diaspora at large.