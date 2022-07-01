By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Nigerian Ports Authority , NPA , has described the Calabar Port as one of the most viable, active and working ports in Nigeria following the berthing of 196 Meters long vessel, Value Tyler from Singapore and increased operational activities at their terminals.

It further described rumours making the rounds about Calabar port not dead and inactive as false and unfounded adding that the 190 Meters long bulk cargo vessel which berthed at about 7: 00 pm yesterday contained 204 heavy duty trucks , 22 cubic meters of general cargo including(5000 pipes) and other containerized items.

Speaking with newsmen at the ECM Terminals on Friday in Calabar , the Managing Director ,NPA, Mohammed Bello-koko said that they had to let the world know that the Calabar Port was active , viable and working and they were ready to do business.

Bello-koko added that the Calabar Port has the capacity , professional manpower as well as state of the arts equipment to receive vessels irrespective of their size.

The Managing Director represented by, Calabar Ports Manager , Mr Olumati Festus said once again the berthing of the Value Tyler which is 196 Meters long was proof that the port was not only viable but active and working , with the capacity to receive vessels of any kind and size.

His words :” This berthing is to tell the world that calabar port is not dead , but active and working , the rumour making the rounds that calabar port is not working is fake and unfounded and that is why we had to celebrate the berthing of the Value Tyler vessel which is a bulk Cargo vessel and 190 meters long into our ports.

“This has not happened in recent times in Calabar ports, atleast for over four to five years , and it came with about 204 heavy duty trucks, 22 cubic meters of general cargo ( pipes) as well as other containerized items.

“I was sent here by the Managing Director of NPA to Calabar ports to make sure the port is at its optimal capacity in terms of usage by customers and we have received equipments , material to work with , including pilot quarters for the port to make operation easy and more effective.

“This development will in no small way boost the economy of Cross River , it will generate revenue.The shipping company alone will need the support of atleast 50 person’s , including transport, logistics and you know what that means to the economy of the state and Nigeria at large.

“Also , this is not a flat bottom , as you can see , because of it was all the cargo would have been outside, so the impression or narrative that only flat bottom come to Calabar port is also false and unfounded , we have capacity to receive big vessels as you can see , this vessel is 190 meters long , it’s one of the biggest to berth here, ” the MD said.

On his part , General Manager ECM Terminals ,Engr Edward Akpan said the Value Tyler a general Cargo Vessel came in from Singapore at 7: 00 pm.

He said : ” We have proven that the Calabar ports is viable , this is the fourth shipment for our client, Sterling Oil and Gas and this a a Project Cargo.

“The client have taken Calabar ports to be their preferred terminal and we have been able to deliver cargo home and dry without any dent or damage, we carry lot our operations in the most effective manner with top notch professionals handling all our operations with support from NPA.

“We want the world to know that calabar port is working , viable with NPA supporting us , and we will make it a home for anyone one who want to use our facility,” Engr Akpan said.

