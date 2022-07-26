By Emma Una, Calabar

ASUQUO Ekpenyong, the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senatorial candidate for Cross River South district, on Monday visited the Bacoco, Calabar Municipal landslide scene and extended a hand of goodwill to the victims.

Ekpenyong, who was emotionally touched by the sheer scale of the disaster, gave financial assistance to the victim, Ndifreke Nkanta, who lost four children in the disaster, for medical bills for his wife and two children still in hospital and also to secure new accommodation.

The senatorial candidate who had earlier in the week sent money for the medical bill of those hospitalised, stated that he is deeply concerned about the welfare of the family and all those affected which is the reason for his visit to the scene and handing out cash to them.

“I came straight from the airport to this place because I have been deeply worried since I heard about the incident and I am assisting Mr Ndifreke to enable him to rent new accommodation so that when his wife and two children are out of hospital they won’t be stranded.”

He said the state government and the federal government are working together to stop erosion and flooding in affected areas across the state and advised residents of such areas to avoid living in pits to forestall future occurrence of such disasters.

The Chairman of Etomkpe Community, Mr Effiom Effiong, who responded on behalf of the victims expressed gratitude to Asuquo Ekpenyong, for his humane heart by coming to the aid of the victims and prayed to God to grant him victory in his senatorial race.

He assured him of total support from residents of the area and called on the government to continue to render help to erosion-prone areas to avoid further loss of lives.

Ekpenyong also paid a visit to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital where he handed out cash gifts to a bike accident victim.

Reacting to the visit, the victim, Ubong Imaikop thanked the senatorial candidate for his magnanimity stressing that “Since this accident occurred I have lost my source of livelihood and have been wondering how we will pay the hospital bill until you came to my aid, may God bless you immensely.”

In a similar show of goodwill Ekpenyong handed out cash gifts to the family of Mr Ekpo Ekiba, a speed boat rider, who was shot in the head by militants and handed out cash gift to take care of medical bill.