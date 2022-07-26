By Emma Una

CALABAR— ASUQUO Ekpenyong, the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senatorial candidate for Cross River South district, yesterday, visited the Bacoco, Calabar Municipal landslide scene and extended a hand of goodwill to the victims.

Ekpenyong, who was touched by the scale of devastation, gave financial assistance to the victim, Ndifreke Nkanta, who lost four children in the disaster for medical bills for his wife and two children still in the hospital and also to secure new accommodation for them.

The senatorial candidate, who had earlier in the week sent money for the medical bill of those hospitalised, said he was deeply concerned about the welfare of the family and all those affected, which was the reason for his visit to the scene and handing out cash to them.

He said the state and Federal Governments were working together to stop erosion and flooding in affected areas across the state and advised residents of such areas to avoid living in pits to forestall future occurrence of such disasters.

Chairman of Etomkpe community, Mr. Effiom Effiong, who responded on behalf of the victims, expressed gratitude to Ekpenyong for his humane heart by coming to the aid of the victims and prayed to God to grant him victory in his senatorial race.

He assured him of the total support from residents of the area and called on the government to continue to render help to erosion-prone areas to avoid further loss of lives.