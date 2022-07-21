Bishop Ekapong Ubi

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

One of the Christian Clerics who was amongst those allegedly “contracted” by the APC, Apostle Ekapong Ubi, for the unveiling of the party’s vice presidential candidate yesterday in Abuja has denied being among the hired Bishops.

Apostle Ubi, who was number 26 on the purported list of the hired Bishops made this known in an interview with newsmen on Thursday in Calabar.

Ubi explained that the news of his alleged participation as a hired Bishop came to him as a shock adding that he was at his Calabar residence when he saw a list purporting he was among those hired to grace the unveiling of the APC Vice Presidential Candidate.

His words: “As I am talking to you now, I am at 8th Miles, Calabar, Cross River State and have not travelled to Abuja in the last three months.

“Thank you so much, my brother, greetings from our ministry and my family and greetings from Calabar. I wanted you to see me physically that I am in Calabar I never travelled to anywhere.

“No call was put across to me by anybody and I’m not aware and I am not an APC member so they have decided to use that to collect money.

“The living God that I serve will judge them, I am calling on the Inspector General of Police and other security agencies to go after those fake, mischief makers so that they will be dealt with. It shows that if APC can go this way, 2023 election is not safe for us. God bless you.

“They got my number from either my Facebook page, handbills, posters, the news came to me as a shock I must confess, I have been in Calabar for long, the last time I went to Abuja was around April.

“As for the Muslim Muslim ticket which I call a “kangaroo ticket “, it is painful for a place called one Nigeria that has that kind of ticket, Nigeria does not need such combination,” he said.