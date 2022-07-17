The 55th Independent cake of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

To give five bakers N2.5m grant

By Adesina Wahab

The Convener of Dewdrops Uncut Learning, Mrs Ezinne Okonkwo, has said cake making is an avenue that people can take for economic self reliance and empowerment despite the prevailing financial situation in the country.

She stated this in Lagos while speaking on activities lined up for this year’s edition of Uncut Learning, a programme designed to empower bakers with skills, tools and information about the latest developments in the industry.

Mrs Okonkwo, who solicited support from the government, well-meaning Nigerians, and corporate organizations to partner with Dewdrops Uncut Learning programme to empower more bakers in Nigeria, said, “We solicit support from organizations who may not necessarily be related to cake, but guess what, at every celebration, there is a cake. And every celebration without a cake is a meeting.”

She added that the programme started in 2017 and had positively impacted on the lives of many bakers and cake makers in the country.

She explained that this year’s edition would kickstart on the 5th and run till the 7th of September 2022 at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

While unveiling the theme of this year’s edition, “The Craft Revamp,” she explained that the emergence of COVID-19 made them see the need to rebrand and innovate.

The convener further said that the edition would not only involve training sessions with A-list bakers such as Yolanda Gampp from Toronto, Canada and top Nigerian bakers in London, but would also feature the introduction of two things which would boost the morale of bakers in Nigeria.

“We are giving out grants to five widowed bakers. We are giving out the sum of N500,000 each to them, all thanks to some of our sponsors who have identified with us.

Over the past years, we have seen the face of the Nigerian cake industry improve. People have improved their craft all thanks to some individuals who have sacrificed their time and God-given talents to nurture people.

“That gave rise to the introduction of the very first award which is called ‘The Dewdrops Uncut Learning best tutor/ learning experience which cuts across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria,” she stated.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of Dripplescakes, Port-Harcourt and team member of the Dewdrops Uncut Learning, Tareela Okene, added that the event would give the opportunity to network, learn and relearn and collaborate with other bakers.

“Both suppliers, distributors and buyers are allowed so in your location you might find it hard to get a particular product but when you get to the event you buy and network without having to pay a delivery fee”.

For Mrs Onome Nwonu of Cakes ‘R’ Us, bakers need to seize the opportunity, as registration is still ongoing, to meet and learn from top bakers whom they couldn’t afford their classes or get to them due to distance.