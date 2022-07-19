…says health is a foundation for economic growth and development of any society.

The Executive Chairman of Biase Local Government Council, Hon. (Chief) Ada Charles Egwu, has flagged off Free Medical Outreach for the women, youth, aged and vulnerable in Biase Local Government Area.

Hon. Egwu flagged off the event at the Biase Local Government Council Secretariat on Monday.

Speaking at the event, Hon. Egwu said that the event was part of her modest decision to give priority to the health needs of her people and help them access free medical treatment at this challenging times when people can barely meet their medical bills.

She noted that ‘health is wealth’ and a is foundation for economic growth and development of any society.

“It’s because of the priority I give to the health needs of my people, that I had organised similar outreaches in the past, renovated as well as equipped several primary health centres across the LGA” Mrs Egwu added.

“I will not relent in my genuine efforts to continue to deliver dividends of democracy beyond the healthiness of my people” Hon. Egwu re-assures Biase people.

Speaking earlier, the lead consultant of the project, Dr. Eze Chukwu said the Free Medical Outreach is in conjunction with Biase Local Government Council and USAID, and is expected to counsel and create awareness on health matters, and healthy living as well as test and treat ailments such as Tuberculosis, Malaria, blood sugar level, Hepatitis B, blood pressure and HIV, among others to over 4,000 beneficiaries.

He further remarked that beneficiaries will get free diagnostic services, drugs and treatment and chronic cases will be referred to specialist hospitals or health professionals for proper management.

“I must sincerely commend the Executive Chairman of Biase Local Government Area, Hon. Ada Charles for her humanitarian disposition and passionate desire to impact lives and promote the wellness of her people, which he described as “unusual and unassuming” The lead consultant stated.

In a goodwill message, the Paramount Ruler and Chairman of Biase Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Apostle (Onun) Nicholas Odum lauded the first female Executive Chairman of Council for her consistent empowerment of her people and the lives she is imparting through her visionary and people-oriented programmes.

He called on indigenes and residents to take advantage of this rare opportunity to get tested and treated at no cost

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Comfort Ogban expressed satisfaction with the process and commended the Council Chairman for this intervention which will saved the lives of many and other numerous people-oriented programmes embarked upon by her administration.

Another beneficiary, Egbe Ikwa said: “Without stress or cash, I was tested and given medications, all thanks to our pragmatic and passionate Chairman for this gesture”

Highpoint of the event was testing/screening of the Executive Chairman, the Paramount Ruler and Chairman of Biase LG traditional rulers Council as well as dignitaries who graced the occasion among who were the Vice Chairman of Biase Local Government Council, Hon. Oyono Ekpe, Leader of Biase Legislative Assembly, Hon. Charles Eko ably represented by the Majority Leader of the House and Councillor representing Ikun/Etono Ward, Hon. Ibitham Onesu and other Councillors across the wards as well as Secretary of Council, Mr. Daniel Enang.

Other include; PHC Coordinator Biase LGA, HOLGA, Royal Fathers, Council appointees, women and youth, among others.

The outreach which commenced on Monday July 18, 2022 will last till Friday July 22, 2022.