By Lawani Mikairu

Hon. Amb. Chibuzo Patrick Osigwe popularly known as Buzopat, Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP Igbafe Afegbai and other dignatories will be honoured with different categories of awards in the Creekvibes awards organised by Creek Multimedia.

The award ceremony is coming up on Saturday, 27th August, 2022, alongside the launch of Nigeria’s fastest-growing media and magazine company.

The prestigious award is the first edition for the company. According to the media company, they have come up with a number of award categories where winners will be selected from the lucky nominees.

In an official statement issued Monday, signed by the management, the firm pledged that the award which is coming alongside the launch of the magazine is going to be a celebration of merit, excellence and prowess in different areas of human endeavours.

“Creekvibes Magazine is a world class publication. We have been on ground for the past four years. We feel this is the best time to showcase our product to the world and also reward those who have done well in the society through our maiden award”.

“It has been scheduled to hold on the Saturday, 27th of August this year. We are going to maintain that quality standard that we have been for while giving out the awards. It is going to be purely based on merit”.

“Already, we have tailored the awards to recognise trailblazing, groundbreaking innovations, philanthropy as well as celebrate individuals, groups, corporate organisations, and public servants who have not only distinguished themselves in the areas of nation-building, business and enterprise but have also contributed immensely in the areas of community development, community leadership, entertainment, public service, arts & culture, commerce and industry”.

According to the organisers of the award, plans are also in place to recognise those who have equally done well in the media, politics, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), health and education.