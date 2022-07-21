‘Last Last’ a hit song by Grammy Award winning Nigerian star, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, debuted at number 86 on the Billboard Top 100.

Since the song’s release in May, it has enjoyed massive domestic and international success.

The song samples the hit track of Toni Braxton titled “He wasn’t Man Enough”, which was released on February 29, 2000.

‘Last Last’ is one of the songs in Burna Boy’s latest album titled “Love, Damini” which also debuted at number 13 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums.

Meanwhile, Harry Style’ hit single, ‘As it Was’ topped the chart as ‘About Damn Time’ by Lizzo stayed in second, while Jack Harlow’s ‘First Class’ is third on the chart.

‘Running up the Hille’ by Kate Bush, ‘Wait for You’ by Future featuring Drake and Tems, and Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone ‘Me Porto Bonito’ were rated fourth, fifth and sixth on the chart, respectively.

‘Heat Wave” by Glass Animals, ‘Jimmy Cooks’ by Drake featuring 21 Savage, ‘Break my Soul’ by Beyonce are the other songs occupying the seventh, eighth and ninth positions, while ‘Big Energy’ by Latto is number 10 on the chart.

Billboard Hot 100 is the music industry standard record in the United States for songs published weekly by Billboard magazine.

Chart rankings are based on sales, both physical and digital, radio play and online streaming in the U.S.

A new chart is compiled and officially released to the public by Billboard every Tuesday of the week.

Vanguard News