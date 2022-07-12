Grammy-award winning singer and African giant, Burna Boy has wished he spoke to his grandfather, and late Nigerian musician, Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan more often before their demise.

Burna Boy said this on the last track of his new album ‘Love, Damini’.

Burna Boy had disclosed that the album project would highlight his personal struggles.

“Love, Damini is a personal body of work. It’s about the ups and downs, the

growth, the L’s and W’s.

“I’m excited to share this journey and roll [it] out with you all,” he had

Listening to the album, it is no doubt that Burna Boy put out a staggeringly impressive body of work in his wildly anticipated sixth studio project.

In the last track of the album, in which he featured the iconic and legendary south African powerhouse, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, the singer admitted that he needs to show more love to people while they are alive.

Excerpts from the song read: “I should have talked to grandaddy before it’s too late.

“I should have talked to Sound Sultan more before he died. I should show people more love while they are still alive.

“I should always know the way my people feel inside.

“I’m trying to be a better man, I’ve been trying, I got it all but I still got my anger.”

Recall that Sound Sultan died of throat cancer on Sunday, July 11, 2021 in the US and he was buried there according to Islamic rites.

Sound Sultan became a household name among Nigerians, with his popular hit song ‘jagbajantis’ released in 2000.