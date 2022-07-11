By Kingsley Omonobi

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Benin Republic and former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai (Rtd), on Sunday in Yola, Adamawa State, paid a condolence visit to the families of the former Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Secretary-General, late Muhammadu Sanusi Barkindo, Walin Adamawa and the Lamido of Adamawa.

While in Yola, Ambassador Buratai went to the residence of the late Sanusi Barkindo, Walin Adamawa, where he sympathised with his elder brother Alhaji Hamidu Muhammad Jada, wife, son and relatives.

Afterwards, he proceeded to the family house, where he sympathised with the late Barkindo’s aged mother Hajiya Saadatu Barkindo.

Lt Gen Buratai (rtd) later proceeded to the palace of the Lamido of Adamawa, Alhaji (Dr) Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Mustafa and condoled him over the passing away of Walin Adamawa.

In all the places, Amb Buratai paid eloquent tribute to the late Barkindo, whom he described as a friend and patriot that served Nigeria and the international community meritoriously in different positions and left behind indelible marks.

He also said the death of the late Walin Adamawa was a significant loss not just to the family and the nation but to the international community too.

Amb. Buratai further conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family as well as the government and people of Adamawa State over the huge loss, praying Almighty Allah to grant the deceased aljannah Firdausi.

Special prayers were said for the late Walin Adamawa, praying Allah forgive his shortcomings and granted him aljannah Firdausi.

Recall that the former OPEC Secretary-General died at about 11.00 pm on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Abuja at the age of 63, and he has since been buried according to Islamic injunctions.

Amb Buratai, was accompanied on the condolence visit by former Director at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Doctor Manzo Ahmed, a former Director of Army Public Relations Brigadier General Sani Usman Kukasheka (rtd) and Alhassan Sultan.