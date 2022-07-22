Bukonla Ifedayo Esan, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BKGlam Group, which comprises an event-planning outfit, BKGlam Events, and the fashion and styling subsidiary, BKGlam International, has urged women not to depend on one source of income.

The BKGlam Group founder, who is also popularly known as Bukkykoga, is a businesswoman based in the United Kingdom from where she reaches other part of the world with her brands which are in the business of transforming clients’ wedding, birthdays and anniversary plans into one to remember in a lifetime.

“We plan luxury , stylish, elegant, classic, glamorous event, and are the Luxury Wedding Planners for sophisticated individual or couples who demand first class service and a world class wow event”, Bukkykoga wrote on her Instagram page.

“From weddings, birthday, anniversary e.t.c… in the UK to destination weddings in Europe and beyond, our services and professionalism is outstanding, we strive to be the best at all our events and styling, and several clients have been kind enough to state that we deliver the very best in all our services”.

Bukkykoga, who is also a British citizen, evidently has gifted hands and enterprising spirit. She set up her business in 2015, two years after she graduated from Plymouth University in the UK with a degree in Business Administration and Human Resources. Bukonla Esan has built a successful global business and stands out as an independent woman.

Within just seven years, Bukkykoga’s brands have gone global, with the brands penetrating the global market, including London and Lagos. The class and uniqueness of services offered by BKGlam Group has earned the visoner celebrity status.

Sharing an idea on women empowerment in a post on social media, the Lagos-born business mogul emphasized the place of hardwork, and proud of her achievement to have “joined money making magnet ladies team”.

“For those close to me, clearly could testify that I don’t involve or invest in anything I’m not sure of. Who wants to be part of this movement? My ladies, nothing beat multiple streams of income, trust me,” Bukkykoga wrote.