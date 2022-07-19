.

By Miftaudeen Raji

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment of Nigeria, Otunba Niyi Adebayo and the Chairman, Sokoto State Zakat & Endowment Commission, Dr. Muhammad Lawal Maidoki will be featuring as keynote speakers at the forthcoming International Halal Seminar and Exhibition holding in Lagos.

The two-day event, facilitated by Halal Certification Authority (HCA), will hold on August the 8th and 9th at Digital Bridge Institute, 1 Nitel Road, Oshodi, Lagos.

Adebayo and Maidoki, will be speaking at the two-day event, themed, “Halal for All: Between Sustainability and Profitability.”

The duo will be joined by other notable dignitaries, dons within the halal certification industry, as well as scholars from the International Institute for Halal Research for Halal Research and Training (INHART) and International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM).

The programme will be chaired by the Chairman, Technical Committee on the Development of a Roadmap and Operational Framework for Halal Certification in Nigeria, Alhaji Nour Sani Hanga.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University of Technology (LASUSTECH), Dr. Nurudeen Olaleye is also expected to grace halal certification event.

Guest panelists at the Day 1 of event include; Founder/Chairperson, Lotus Bank Limited, Mrs. Hajarah Adeola; MD/CEO, Jaiz Bank Plc, Mr. Hassan Usman; GMD/CEO, Flour Mills Plc, Mr. Omoboyede Olusanya; MD/CEO, Taj Bank, Mr. Hamid Joda; President, Institute of Islamic Finance, Prof Tajudeen Yusuf and GM, LSGSky Chefs Things, Mr. Benedict Njoagwuani.

Guest panelists for Day 2 include: Director, Compliance and Regulations,

Alhaji Abdul Azeez Ajala; HCA Bot member, Hajiya Kabirah and Head, Department of Religious Studies, University of Kashere, Gombe State, Professor Luqman Zakariyyah

HCA is foremost halal certification body in Nigeria, HCA excellence in certification of products and services to conform with Halal standards and requirements.

The body has a working partnership with International Institute for Halal Research and Training and the Halal Food Authority, United Kingdom.