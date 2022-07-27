.

Mr Dumebi Kachikwu, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), presidential candidate has unveiled Mr Ahmed Buhari as his running mate for 2023 General Election.

Kachikwu, during the unveiling on Wednesday, in Abuja described Buhari as a person with the capacity to unite Nigeria.

“Buhari has over 18 years experience as a professional and is both physically and theologically fit to occupy the office of the Vice-President.

“He is very intellectual and is ready for office from day one come 2023,” he said.

Speaking, Buhari thanked Kachikwu for choosing him as running mate.

He lauded the ADC Board of Trustees,the National Executive Committee (NEC), the National Working Committee (NWC)and party supporters for choosing him as presidential running mate.

“I thank Kachikwu for this opportunity and the entire leadership of the party.This is a call to service and indeed a call to rescue Nigeria and I am ready for it.

“In the last two months I have been called by some political parties to be their party’s vice presidential candidate, but I turned them down for reasons best known to me.

“I am ready to serve and I have chosen ADC as the right platform and in 2019 when I ran for office, I promised to only support a southerner and that is what I am doing now,” he said.

Mr Ralph Nwosu, ADC National Chairman, urged the presidential candidate and his running mate to live up to expectations and uphold the party’s integrity.

“On behalf of NWC, the NEC, the board of trustees and all ADC members, I hereby unveil and present the party’s flag to Buhari as Dumebi Kachikwu’s running mate for the 2023 election.

“ADC has transitioned from the ADC of 19 years ago to a new ADC by presenting the two youngest presidential and vice presidential candidates,” he said.