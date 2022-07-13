.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Group, on his reappointment as President of the France-Nigeria Business Council by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

The President in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, commended Rabiu for his very pivotal role in nudging forward the objectives of the association inaugurated a year ago, and for retaining the trust and confidence of members of the strategic council.

The President said he acknowledged with delight that under one year of Rabiu’s leadership, the council had recorded appreciable progress in plans by some of Nigeria’s biggest banks to set up subsidiaries in France, BUA’s partnership with Axes France to build a 200,000bpd refinery in Akwa Ibom State, among others.

He assured the Chairman of BUA and Pioneer President of the Council of Federal Government’s unflinching support as top business leaders continued to build strategic partnerships aimed at improving business relations between the two countries, as well as supporting the economic programme of government in the areas of infrastructure development, agriculture, power, job and wealth creation.

He affirmed that the focus of this administration’s economic diplomacy was attracting foreign investments into the country which makes the ordinary Nigerian a prime beneficiary.

He, therefore, assured Nigerians and all foreign policy stakeholders that having reaped the benefits of major investments into the country in the last seven years, his administration would continue to vigorously promote Nigeria as a preferred and attractive destination to international investors.