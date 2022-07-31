.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

EBONYI State Government, Thursday exonerated Fulani herdsmen from the brutal murder of a young girl (names withheld) in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The Government argued that “the community has not seen anything linking her death with the Fulani Herdsmen, moreso there is no Herders’ camp in the area.”

In a statement by Hon. Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji, Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Ebonyi State, the State Government condemned the killing of the innocent girl adding that “The unfortunate incident is the handiwork of yet to be identified criminals who attacked and killed the deceased on her way, through a track road, back from where she went to process cassava at Agbegbor village in Isu community, Onicha Local Government Area.”

According to the statement: “Our attention has been drawn to a trending social media post over a young girl found dead in a village in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State on the 25th day of July,2022 and the impressions created over the circumstances of her death.

“While the State Government condemns the ugly incident as unacceptable brutal murder of an innocent citizen by heartless criminals, it is imperative to note that contrary to the claims circulating in social media that Fulani Herders were responsible for her gruesome murder, the community has not seen anything linking her death with the Fulani Herdsmen, moreso there is no Herders’ camp in the area

“The community together with the security agencies has declared manhaunt on the perpetrators.

“The State Government sends her condolences to the victim’s family and assures them that government will not leave any stone unturned in unmasking the killers of the young girl.

“On another development, the State Government notes with dismay that some enemies of progress have desperately resorted to peddling fake news against the State and twisting happenings to discredit the noble cause of the State Government.

“A case in point is one group who claimed to be working under a charitable organization called Budgit Foundation who circulated in different socia media platforms a false story captioned’ “SHOCKING! Hut for rearing goats converted to maternity, immunization home in Ebonyi'”. This fake post was made with manipulated pictures with the intention to bring the State to public disrepute.

“For the records, there is no ‘goats hut’ or goats pen converted to maternity home in any part of Ebonyi State at all. The facility being referred to by the mischief makers is a primary health care facility built in Ebonyi Local Government Area and which had been in use right from the era of the previous administrations before the current administration came on board and built more primary health care facilities across the State.

“Ebonyi State Government under His Excellency Engr Chief David Nweze Umahi FNSE FNATE, is known for its loudable efforts in the establishment of primary , secondary and tertiary health care facililties that conform with the world best standards as envisioned in his plan to make Ebonyi State the medical tourism of the nation.

“Members of the public are urged to discountenance all those fake news and dummies being circulated in social media by faceless political jobbers. The State Government is committed to bequeathing enviable legacies in infrastructure and human development and the manifestations are loud and clear.”

