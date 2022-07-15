Bridge built by Jonathan’s govt in Kano suffers second crack in 8 yrs

File photo

By Abdulmumin Murtala

Kano — A bridge in Kano metropolis located along Zaria road, built and named after the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero because of its strategic location in the city, has suffered a second crack in the last eight years.



The bridge, which was constructed by Rocad Engineering Company at the contract sum of N2.99 billion in 2014 as a gift to Kano by the outgoing government of President Goodluck Jonathan earlier suffered a crack immediately after its commissioning by the former president.



The crack was politicised by the then government of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in Kano and turned into laughing stock and named Gadar Lado.



Although it was quickly rehabilitated by the contracting firm eight years after, the bridge has suffered another crack and has become a source of danger to motorists and passersby.

Abdussalam Dayyabu Kurfi, an engineer from the Kano office of the Federal Ministry of Works, assured that the bridge would be repaired.



The supervising engineer of the contracting firm, Jubril Saidu, explained that what caused the problem was the excessive use of the bridge by heavy-duty trailers after breaking the cross metal barrier placed to stop them.



Jubril is worried that “so long as the heavy duty trucks will be passing on the bridge, it will not be long, it will still breakdown”.