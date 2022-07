Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has named a former Governor of Borno state, Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

Tinubu’s action followed the withdrawal of his dummy running mate, Ibrahim Kabir Masari from the race.

The APC candidate announced the choice of Shettima on Sunday in Daura, Katsina state shortly after paying a Sallah homage on President Muhammadu Buhari.

