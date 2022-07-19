.

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

IN compliance with the Nigerian National Petroleum (NNPC) Limited directive, the oil marketers have increased the pump price of petrol to N179 per litre, from N165 per litre.

In its directive to oil marketers, yesterday, the company had put the new pump price and ex-depot price at N179 per litre and N167 per litre respectively, from Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

However, checks by Vanguard showed that the oil marketers have already adjusted their pumps to reflect the directive in Lagos, Abuja and other parts of the nation.

