By Emmanuel Okogba

Novak Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) on Sunday to win his 7th Wimbledon title to go one short of equalling Roger Federer’s record in the Open Era.

It was his fourth consecutive triumph at the All England Club (2018, 2019, 2021, 2022), missing out in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The victory establishes his dominance at Centre Court having last lost there in 2013. It was also the perfect anniversary gift for the Serbian who has now been with his wife, Jelena Đoković for eight years.

Despiting dropping the first set which had become a regular occurence from the quarter final, Djokovic rallied back to beat Kyrios for the first time at the third time of asking.