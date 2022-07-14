.

By Miftaudeen Raji

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso has announced Archbishop Isaac Idahosa as his running mate in the 2023 general elections.

The party announced the Lagos cleric in a short statement via its Twitter handle on Thursday.

The tweet reads, “Our VP Pastor Bishop Isaac Idahosa from Edo State.”

Idahosa, a native of Edo state is the presiding Bishop and the senior pastor of God First Ministry, popularly known as Illumination Assembly, Lekki Light Centre (LLC), Ajah, Lagos.

It will be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC had recently said the NNPP and the African Action Congress(ADC) were yet to upload their nominations for the 2023 presidential election.