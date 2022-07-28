—Says govt developing new strategies to curtail terrorism

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

THE Federal Government, Thursday, admitted that Nigerians are tired of the current security challenges facing the nation.

The National Security Adviser, NSA, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd) stated this while speaking with newsmen after the National Security Council meeting chaired by at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The NSA stated that the worsening security situation may result in the citizenry gravitating towards self help.

He, however, revealed that government was currently working on new strategies to curtail the worsening insecurity in the country.

Accordinh to him, the Security Council has agreed on new strategies to curtail the menace, assuring that there will be a renewed momentum against terrorism.

The NSA noted that Nigeria is in a difficult situation, saying the President is aware of the people’s concerns about the growing insecurity.

